LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Lake Mead’s water level continues to drop, the Las Vegas Valley Water District is making an effort to educate people in the valley about how water gets from the lake to homes and businesses.

A recent Tweet from the LVVWD showed an animated video describing the three straw water intake system works at the lake.

As 8 News Now first reported in April, the pipe connecting the first or shallowest intake tunnel has begun emerging from the surface. According to the LVVWD, the first straw, or intake one, will no longer work when the lake level falls below 1,050 feet (Lake Mead’s water level is measured at an altitude above sea level).

  • The top of Intake No. 1 is visible above the surface of Lake Mead in this photo form Monday, April 25. (Courtesy, Southern Nevada Water Authority)
  • This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. The intake is the uppermost of three in the deep, drought-stricken lake that provides Las Vegas with 90% of its drinking water supply. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP)

As of Tuesday, May 10, the level at Lake Mead is 1,052.55 feet, or two and a half feet above the first intake tunnel cutoff point.

At this point, it is a certainty that the lake will fall below the intake of the first tunnel. Just one week ago, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced it would be holding back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region.

Officials estimate the move will mean an extra 7-foot to 8-foot drop for Lake Mead due to current water loss. Thankfully, even this dramatic drop will not affect the water supply for Las Vegas.

  • LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA – MAY 10: A person walks near a faltering boat launch ramp which is set to be relocated due to lowering water levels on Lake Mead on May 10, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America’s largest artificial reservoir, has dropped to about 1,052 feet above sea level, the lowest it’s been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. Two sets of human remains have been discovered recently as the lake continues to recede. The declining water levels are a result of a climate change-fueled megadrought coupled with increased water demands in the Southwestern United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • People recreate on the shore during low water levels due to the western drought at the Lake Mead Marina on the Colorado River in Boulder City, Nevada on May 5, 2022. – A worsening drought has revealed a four-decade-old body dumped in Lake Mead, police said May 2, 2022, warning that falling water levels would lead to the uncovering of more corpses. Boaters on Lake Mead near Las Vegas discovered a corroded barrel with its sinister contents during a weekend pleasure trip. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The second intake tunnel was completed in 2000. If the lake drops another 57.6 feet from today’s level, the tunnel will suck in water from the lake until the level drops below 1,000 feet. If the lake level continues to fall, the third and deepest intake tunnel comes into play.

Lake Mead would have to drop below 895 feet before the third tunnel would not be able to intake water. That’s an additional 157 feet drop from the lake’s current level.

LAKE MEAD AT HOOVER DAM, END OF MONTH ELEVATION (FEET)

YearJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDEC
1935708.70701.70752.40806.60909.10928.40925.90920.80914.90908.30908.40
1936907.90908.40906.90922.20982.401015.501020.401024.401024.601022.601023.601023.50
19371022.201026.201031.001044.601078.701096.601102.801099.601097.601096.701096.001095.75
19381095.001094.851100.201109.201134.401165.601173.501171.951173.801171.451168.701168.65
19391165.401157.401158.201162.901176.201183.451181.301177.351178.951176.101173.051169.95
19401166.901166.001164.651164.851175.351182.151179.801176.101174.451173.751170.801168.05
19411167.101167.551170.351175.851201.251215.551220.401216.501209.851211.251205.601195.80
19421184.801176.751171.251182.901195.501213.151213.201210.401205.001199.251194.051188.40
19431182.451179.601177.001180.601188.751199.401201.551199.651195.701189.901184.501178.35
19441170.901164.201158.401158.101173.201194.851199.551193.901187.101180.601174.551168.00
19451161.251155.751149.601147.401161.301174.551180.701177.951177.951173.601168.951163.35
19461157.551151.651147.451148.201155.151163.951163.301161.251157.651153.901151.651148.55
19471142.601133.101135.381134.491151.931169.641177.181180.131178.021177.881175.241170.58
19481164.521158.801154.511158.771175.951192.151190.321186.951180.821175.891170.911164.85
19491158.041150.991147.171148.281164.511189.071196.611193.171186.861181.191176.931170.06
19501163.401156.701151.751152.131158.571173.951177.151173.361168.771164.431160.191156.62
19511151.471168.021144.071141.341146.161163.531168.191167.001163.751160.421157.251153.12
19521149.061143.001133.991141.961171.531198.061199.881195.741190.001183.131176.391169.10
19531162.561157.121152.421148.401147.331165.111165.871163.381157.671152.991150.061145.78
19541141.441138.221134.081130.261130.761129.881126.251120.821115.391112.901109.741105.40
19551100.771096.141092.851089.721095.901105.911103.651102.781098.501095.111092.631090.99
19561089.201087.061083.571083.811098.001116.621114.581110.661105.761102.051099.141097.02
19571095.051094.321092.241091.001109.311150.811176.081182.341182.521182.501181.611177.39
19581170.951168.561163.641164.611185.521205.431203.391198.971195.571192.451189.591185.85
19591182.311182.031176.601172.831172.591179.841179.271175.651171.131169.351168.851167.28
19601165.091163.781164.261169.941175.091183.711181.321175.251170.361168.471167.461165.12
19611162.671160.751156.191153.561154.451161.191157.621154.051153.741155.151155.221154.64
19621153.561156.511154.691165.751185.561198.171203.981200.871197.641196.651195.051193.12
19631190.981189.671185.071179.061172.431167.161160.271153.881149.041144.991141.501136.93
19641131.741128.401123.851123.411119.321112.471103.841098.581093.491090.121089.021088.14
19651089.831090.631088.311094.571110.081125.691124.331124.321124.791125.901127.931129.74
19661132.241133.051132.241132.151133.071132.701130.321128.211127.591128.421129.721132.05
19671133.421133.311131.651131.721131.491130.401128.811128.441130.201128.671127.711129.84
19681132.071132.541132.791134.151135.181136.231136.761136.891136.441137.461139.051139.65
19691140.461140.671139.341140.791141.261141.791143.321145.311146.861147.221149.711152.50
19701153.651153.321151.061150.801150.871150.731150.531151.331152.581151.771151.751152.95
19711152.871150.401148.291148.631149.061149.851151.221152.851153.611154.401156.841160.13
19721162.271160.941156.121154.741154.351154.601154.841156.281158.491161.591163.821168.35
19731172.751174.731178.781186.141185.931186.341184.891182.281180.261179.471178.701176.92
19741180.141178.081174.951171.351169.681169.601171.871173.301173.991173.831175.671176.80
19751178.741178.381177.131174.181173.661174.481176.971178.161180.101180.411179.641179.63
19761180.931182.901181.251179.681180.391180.471179.851177.841179.401182.161185.941187.87
19771193.011191.981189.011183.101179.831176.161175.341177.271180.481180.361179.291180.82
19781186.091187.621188.441186.141184.581184.761183.311183.741185.431186.691188.731193.31
19791198.831202.611201.041200.011197.551195.501194.861195.711195.301195.121196.641197.97
19801198.991204.131202.871201.941199.931202.271204.651204.581204.921203.211203.681202.88
19811203.581204.311202.151198.441196.221193.701192.881192.781192.671194.111195.421198.28
19821201.151202.391201.021198.301196.931196.421196.481197.391198.961201.061204.761208.37
19831206.831210.251211.591211.261212.331220.271225.441222.171218.211215.321213.381212.33
19841209.821207.671206.051205.911209.741212.171212.921211.401210.061208.631208.291207.90
19851206.951206.681206.431206.161209.831214.251213.951212.791213.141211.161208.761205.49
19861201.591202.721202.451204.781208.161210.131207.141207.521208.831208.701209.771210.39
19871210.231210.581208.571207.671205.991206.601207.801209.561209.791208.691210.051211.03
19881211.171211.701210.741208.361206.231203.181201.431199.571199.161199.151199.461199.75
19891201.401202.491200.281197.351192.591190.401189.721189.401190.221189.551189.021189.80
19901191.001191.751189.561186.891183.931182.061179.491178.821180.021178.901178.541177.89
19911179.391180.061179.311177.801175.921174.671173.291172.921173.011171.731171.821173.44
19921177.251179.421180.311179.781177.311175.071173.921173.591174.441174.681175.451176.86
19931183.641189.881193.461193.041190.271188.271187.201188.411189.151188.051188.451188.75
19941190.091190.971188.511184.941181.641179.421178.971178.241178.401177.801175.671176.55
19951180.371182.581182.271179.681178.331179.031180.751181.701184.281186.121189.651190.92
19961193.451193.811193.811192.751191.261190.431190.261190.021190.841191.561192.711194.38
19971195.631196.511199.101200.011199.961202.321203.491204.521205.811209.641212.801214.64
19981214.401214.051214.261212.741211.591211.831212.431214.301214.781215.761214.791212.53
19991212.891213.301211.751208.801207.371206.401207.281208.741211.291212.111212.581213.94
20001214.261213.791211.331208.781207.671204.091199.971196.661196.721196.661196.451196.12
20011197.271196.621194.681190.761187.321183.121180.781179.971177.961178.031177.221177.37
20021177.941176.501172.061167.491162.391160.191157.571156.421155.421154.891153.301152.13
20031153.331154.421153.091148.271144.681143.191141.931143.271142.121141.171139.481139.12
20041140.391140.111138.701134.981129.701126.931125.731126.671125.861127.431130.131130.01
20051137.401143.251147.661144.451141.891140.461139.011139.611138.361137.011135.271137.52
20061139.461141.201139.481135.941131.141128.261126.421126.541125.361126.131126.631128.12
20071129.551129.351125.791120.691115.891113.501111.581111.841111.061110.951111.221114.81
20081116.461116.931115.651110.611107.051104.981104.421105.131105.761107.941107.331110.97
20091111.781111.431107.401101.261096.921095.261094.201093.731093.681093.261093.521096.30
20101100.021103.211100.661098.001094.301089.301086.971086.911083.811082.361081.941086.30
20111091.731095.781096.391095.761097.901102.381107.071113.451116.041121.001125.821132.83
20121134.181133.061129.411123.931119.381115.841115.921116.561115.161116.501117.241120.36
20131122.321122.141118.591112.911108.361105.981105.921106.131106.921104.041106.361106.73
20141108.751107.941101.711094.551087.461082.661080.601081.551081.331082.791083.571087.79
20151088.511088.981084.871079.031076.571075.081078.151078.311078.101078.991078.231080.91
20161083.681084.171080.451076.131073.801071.641072.751075.171075.231076.341076.551080.82
20171086.081089.781088.261084.891081.561079.521079.031081.441082.051082.301080.951082.52
20181087.501088.211088.111084.491080.001076.811077.431078.881078.291078.521078.321081.46
20191085.751087.971090.241088.951086.481084.711082.821083.451083.001082.611083.851090.49
20201094.681096.271098.591096.391091.321087.071084.631084.041083.211081.881081.071083.72
20211085.951087.261084.391079.301073.501068.771067.651067.961067.681066.771064.971066.39
20221067.091066.781061.491054.69
All data is supplied from Bureau of Reclamation Records.

The third intake straw is the newest intake tunnel constructed, and it was completed in 2015 with a final price tag of $817 million.