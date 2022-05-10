LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Lake Mead’s water level continues to drop, the Las Vegas Valley Water District is making an effort to educate people in the valley about how water gets from the lake to homes and businesses.
A recent Tweet from the LVVWD showed an animated video describing the three straw water intake system works at the lake.
As 8 News Now first reported in April, the pipe connecting the first or shallowest intake tunnel has begun emerging from the surface. According to the LVVWD, the first straw, or intake one, will no longer work when the lake level falls below 1,050 feet (Lake Mead’s water level is measured at an altitude above sea level).
As of Tuesday, May 10, the level at Lake Mead is 1,052.55 feet, or two and a half feet above the first intake tunnel cutoff point.
At this point, it is a certainty that the lake will fall below the intake of the first tunnel. Just one week ago, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced it would be holding back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam’s ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region.
Officials estimate the move will mean an extra 7-foot to 8-foot drop for Lake Mead due to current water loss. Thankfully, even this dramatic drop will not affect the water supply for Las Vegas.
The second intake tunnel was completed in 2000. If the lake drops another 57.6 feet from today’s level, the tunnel will suck in water from the lake until the level drops below 1,000 feet. If the lake level continues to fall, the third and deepest intake tunnel comes into play.
Lake Mead would have to drop below 895 feet before the third tunnel would not be able to intake water. That’s an additional 157 feet drop from the lake’s current level.
LAKE MEAD AT HOOVER DAM, END OF MONTH ELEVATION (FEET)
|Year
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|1935
|—
|708.70
|701.70
|752.40
|806.60
|909.10
|928.40
|925.90
|920.80
|914.90
|908.30
|908.40
|1936
|907.90
|908.40
|906.90
|922.20
|982.40
|1015.50
|1020.40
|1024.40
|1024.60
|1022.60
|1023.60
|1023.50
|1937
|1022.20
|1026.20
|1031.00
|1044.60
|1078.70
|1096.60
|1102.80
|1099.60
|1097.60
|1096.70
|1096.00
|1095.75
|1938
|1095.00
|1094.85
|1100.20
|1109.20
|1134.40
|1165.60
|1173.50
|1171.95
|1173.80
|1171.45
|1168.70
|1168.65
|1939
|1165.40
|1157.40
|1158.20
|1162.90
|1176.20
|1183.45
|1181.30
|1177.35
|1178.95
|1176.10
|1173.05
|1169.95
|1940
|1166.90
|1166.00
|1164.65
|1164.85
|1175.35
|1182.15
|1179.80
|1176.10
|1174.45
|1173.75
|1170.80
|1168.05
|1941
|1167.10
|1167.55
|1170.35
|1175.85
|1201.25
|1215.55
|1220.40
|1216.50
|1209.85
|1211.25
|1205.60
|1195.80
|1942
|1184.80
|1176.75
|1171.25
|1182.90
|1195.50
|1213.15
|1213.20
|1210.40
|1205.00
|1199.25
|1194.05
|1188.40
|1943
|1182.45
|1179.60
|1177.00
|1180.60
|1188.75
|1199.40
|1201.55
|1199.65
|1195.70
|1189.90
|1184.50
|1178.35
|1944
|1170.90
|1164.20
|1158.40
|1158.10
|1173.20
|1194.85
|1199.55
|1193.90
|1187.10
|1180.60
|1174.55
|1168.00
|1945
|1161.25
|1155.75
|1149.60
|1147.40
|1161.30
|1174.55
|1180.70
|1177.95
|1177.95
|1173.60
|1168.95
|1163.35
|1946
|1157.55
|1151.65
|1147.45
|1148.20
|1155.15
|1163.95
|1163.30
|1161.25
|1157.65
|1153.90
|1151.65
|1148.55
|1947
|1142.60
|1133.10
|1135.38
|1134.49
|1151.93
|1169.64
|1177.18
|1180.13
|1178.02
|1177.88
|1175.24
|1170.58
|1948
|1164.52
|1158.80
|1154.51
|1158.77
|1175.95
|1192.15
|1190.32
|1186.95
|1180.82
|1175.89
|1170.91
|1164.85
|1949
|1158.04
|1150.99
|1147.17
|1148.28
|1164.51
|1189.07
|1196.61
|1193.17
|1186.86
|1181.19
|1176.93
|1170.06
|1950
|1163.40
|1156.70
|1151.75
|1152.13
|1158.57
|1173.95
|1177.15
|1173.36
|1168.77
|1164.43
|1160.19
|1156.62
|1951
|1151.47
|1168.02
|1144.07
|1141.34
|1146.16
|1163.53
|1168.19
|1167.00
|1163.75
|1160.42
|1157.25
|1153.12
|1952
|1149.06
|1143.00
|1133.99
|1141.96
|1171.53
|1198.06
|1199.88
|1195.74
|1190.00
|1183.13
|1176.39
|1169.10
|1953
|1162.56
|1157.12
|1152.42
|1148.40
|1147.33
|1165.11
|1165.87
|1163.38
|1157.67
|1152.99
|1150.06
|1145.78
|1954
|1141.44
|1138.22
|1134.08
|1130.26
|1130.76
|1129.88
|1126.25
|1120.82
|1115.39
|1112.90
|1109.74
|1105.40
|1955
|1100.77
|1096.14
|1092.85
|1089.72
|1095.90
|1105.91
|1103.65
|1102.78
|1098.50
|1095.11
|1092.63
|1090.99
|1956
|1089.20
|1087.06
|1083.57
|1083.81
|1098.00
|1116.62
|1114.58
|1110.66
|1105.76
|1102.05
|1099.14
|1097.02
|1957
|1095.05
|1094.32
|1092.24
|1091.00
|1109.31
|1150.81
|1176.08
|1182.34
|1182.52
|1182.50
|1181.61
|1177.39
|1958
|1170.95
|1168.56
|1163.64
|1164.61
|1185.52
|1205.43
|1203.39
|1198.97
|1195.57
|1192.45
|1189.59
|1185.85
|1959
|1182.31
|1182.03
|1176.60
|1172.83
|1172.59
|1179.84
|1179.27
|1175.65
|1171.13
|1169.35
|1168.85
|1167.28
|1960
|1165.09
|1163.78
|1164.26
|1169.94
|1175.09
|1183.71
|1181.32
|1175.25
|1170.36
|1168.47
|1167.46
|1165.12
|1961
|1162.67
|1160.75
|1156.19
|1153.56
|1154.45
|1161.19
|1157.62
|1154.05
|1153.74
|1155.15
|1155.22
|1154.64
|1962
|1153.56
|1156.51
|1154.69
|1165.75
|1185.56
|1198.17
|1203.98
|1200.87
|1197.64
|1196.65
|1195.05
|1193.12
|1963
|1190.98
|1189.67
|1185.07
|1179.06
|1172.43
|1167.16
|1160.27
|1153.88
|1149.04
|1144.99
|1141.50
|1136.93
|1964
|1131.74
|1128.40
|1123.85
|1123.41
|1119.32
|1112.47
|1103.84
|1098.58
|1093.49
|1090.12
|1089.02
|1088.14
|1965
|1089.83
|1090.63
|1088.31
|1094.57
|1110.08
|1125.69
|1124.33
|1124.32
|1124.79
|1125.90
|1127.93
|1129.74
|1966
|1132.24
|1133.05
|1132.24
|1132.15
|1133.07
|1132.70
|1130.32
|1128.21
|1127.59
|1128.42
|1129.72
|1132.05
|1967
|1133.42
|1133.31
|1131.65
|1131.72
|1131.49
|1130.40
|1128.81
|1128.44
|1130.20
|1128.67
|1127.71
|1129.84
|1968
|1132.07
|1132.54
|1132.79
|1134.15
|1135.18
|1136.23
|1136.76
|1136.89
|1136.44
|1137.46
|1139.05
|1139.65
|1969
|1140.46
|1140.67
|1139.34
|1140.79
|1141.26
|1141.79
|1143.32
|1145.31
|1146.86
|1147.22
|1149.71
|1152.50
|1970
|1153.65
|1153.32
|1151.06
|1150.80
|1150.87
|1150.73
|1150.53
|1151.33
|1152.58
|1151.77
|1151.75
|1152.95
|1971
|1152.87
|1150.40
|1148.29
|1148.63
|1149.06
|1149.85
|1151.22
|1152.85
|1153.61
|1154.40
|1156.84
|1160.13
|1972
|1162.27
|1160.94
|1156.12
|1154.74
|1154.35
|1154.60
|1154.84
|1156.28
|1158.49
|1161.59
|1163.82
|1168.35
|1973
|1172.75
|1174.73
|1178.78
|1186.14
|1185.93
|1186.34
|1184.89
|1182.28
|1180.26
|1179.47
|1178.70
|1176.92
|1974
|1180.14
|1178.08
|1174.95
|1171.35
|1169.68
|1169.60
|1171.87
|1173.30
|1173.99
|1173.83
|1175.67
|1176.80
|1975
|1178.74
|1178.38
|1177.13
|1174.18
|1173.66
|1174.48
|1176.97
|1178.16
|1180.10
|1180.41
|1179.64
|1179.63
|1976
|1180.93
|1182.90
|1181.25
|1179.68
|1180.39
|1180.47
|1179.85
|1177.84
|1179.40
|1182.16
|1185.94
|1187.87
|1977
|1193.01
|1191.98
|1189.01
|1183.10
|1179.83
|1176.16
|1175.34
|1177.27
|1180.48
|1180.36
|1179.29
|1180.82
|1978
|1186.09
|1187.62
|1188.44
|1186.14
|1184.58
|1184.76
|1183.31
|1183.74
|1185.43
|1186.69
|1188.73
|1193.31
|1979
|1198.83
|1202.61
|1201.04
|1200.01
|1197.55
|1195.50
|1194.86
|1195.71
|1195.30
|1195.12
|1196.64
|1197.97
|1980
|1198.99
|1204.13
|1202.87
|1201.94
|1199.93
|1202.27
|1204.65
|1204.58
|1204.92
|1203.21
|1203.68
|1202.88
|1981
|1203.58
|1204.31
|1202.15
|1198.44
|1196.22
|1193.70
|1192.88
|1192.78
|1192.67
|1194.11
|1195.42
|1198.28
|1982
|1201.15
|1202.39
|1201.02
|1198.30
|1196.93
|1196.42
|1196.48
|1197.39
|1198.96
|1201.06
|1204.76
|1208.37
|1983
|1206.83
|1210.25
|1211.59
|1211.26
|1212.33
|1220.27
|1225.44
|1222.17
|1218.21
|1215.32
|1213.38
|1212.33
|1984
|1209.82
|1207.67
|1206.05
|1205.91
|1209.74
|1212.17
|1212.92
|1211.40
|1210.06
|1208.63
|1208.29
|1207.90
|1985
|1206.95
|1206.68
|1206.43
|1206.16
|1209.83
|1214.25
|1213.95
|1212.79
|1213.14
|1211.16
|1208.76
|1205.49
|1986
|1201.59
|1202.72
|1202.45
|1204.78
|1208.16
|1210.13
|1207.14
|1207.52
|1208.83
|1208.70
|1209.77
|1210.39
|1987
|1210.23
|1210.58
|1208.57
|1207.67
|1205.99
|1206.60
|1207.80
|1209.56
|1209.79
|1208.69
|1210.05
|1211.03
|1988
|1211.17
|1211.70
|1210.74
|1208.36
|1206.23
|1203.18
|1201.43
|1199.57
|1199.16
|1199.15
|1199.46
|1199.75
|1989
|1201.40
|1202.49
|1200.28
|1197.35
|1192.59
|1190.40
|1189.72
|1189.40
|1190.22
|1189.55
|1189.02
|1189.80
|1990
|1191.00
|1191.75
|1189.56
|1186.89
|1183.93
|1182.06
|1179.49
|1178.82
|1180.02
|1178.90
|1178.54
|1177.89
|1991
|1179.39
|1180.06
|1179.31
|1177.80
|1175.92
|1174.67
|1173.29
|1172.92
|1173.01
|1171.73
|1171.82
|1173.44
|1992
|1177.25
|1179.42
|1180.31
|1179.78
|1177.31
|1175.07
|1173.92
|1173.59
|1174.44
|1174.68
|1175.45
|1176.86
|1993
|1183.64
|1189.88
|1193.46
|1193.04
|1190.27
|1188.27
|1187.20
|1188.41
|1189.15
|1188.05
|1188.45
|1188.75
|1994
|1190.09
|1190.97
|1188.51
|1184.94
|1181.64
|1179.42
|1178.97
|1178.24
|1178.40
|1177.80
|1175.67
|1176.55
|1995
|1180.37
|1182.58
|1182.27
|1179.68
|1178.33
|1179.03
|1180.75
|1181.70
|1184.28
|1186.12
|1189.65
|1190.92
|1996
|1193.45
|1193.81
|1193.81
|1192.75
|1191.26
|1190.43
|1190.26
|1190.02
|1190.84
|1191.56
|1192.71
|1194.38
|1997
|1195.63
|1196.51
|1199.10
|1200.01
|1199.96
|1202.32
|1203.49
|1204.52
|1205.81
|1209.64
|1212.80
|1214.64
|1998
|1214.40
|1214.05
|1214.26
|1212.74
|1211.59
|1211.83
|1212.43
|1214.30
|1214.78
|1215.76
|1214.79
|1212.53
|1999
|1212.89
|1213.30
|1211.75
|1208.80
|1207.37
|1206.40
|1207.28
|1208.74
|1211.29
|1212.11
|1212.58
|1213.94
|2000
|1214.26
|1213.79
|1211.33
|1208.78
|1207.67
|1204.09
|1199.97
|1196.66
|1196.72
|1196.66
|1196.45
|1196.12
|2001
|1197.27
|1196.62
|1194.68
|1190.76
|1187.32
|1183.12
|1180.78
|1179.97
|1177.96
|1178.03
|1177.22
|1177.37
|2002
|1177.94
|1176.50
|1172.06
|1167.49
|1162.39
|1160.19
|1157.57
|1156.42
|1155.42
|1154.89
|1153.30
|1152.13
|2003
|1153.33
|1154.42
|1153.09
|1148.27
|1144.68
|1143.19
|1141.93
|1143.27
|1142.12
|1141.17
|1139.48
|1139.12
|2004
|1140.39
|1140.11
|1138.70
|1134.98
|1129.70
|1126.93
|1125.73
|1126.67
|1125.86
|1127.43
|1130.13
|1130.01
|2005
|1137.40
|1143.25
|1147.66
|1144.45
|1141.89
|1140.46
|1139.01
|1139.61
|1138.36
|1137.01
|1135.27
|1137.52
|2006
|1139.46
|1141.20
|1139.48
|1135.94
|1131.14
|1128.26
|1126.42
|1126.54
|1125.36
|1126.13
|1126.63
|1128.12
|2007
|1129.55
|1129.35
|1125.79
|1120.69
|1115.89
|1113.50
|1111.58
|1111.84
|1111.06
|1110.95
|1111.22
|1114.81
|2008
|1116.46
|1116.93
|1115.65
|1110.61
|1107.05
|1104.98
|1104.42
|1105.13
|1105.76
|1107.94
|1107.33
|1110.97
|2009
|1111.78
|1111.43
|1107.40
|1101.26
|1096.92
|1095.26
|1094.20
|1093.73
|1093.68
|1093.26
|1093.52
|1096.30
|2010
|1100.02
|1103.21
|1100.66
|1098.00
|1094.30
|1089.30
|1086.97
|1086.91
|1083.81
|1082.36
|1081.94
|1086.30
|2011
|1091.73
|1095.78
|1096.39
|1095.76
|1097.90
|1102.38
|1107.07
|1113.45
|1116.04
|1121.00
|1125.82
|1132.83
|2012
|1134.18
|1133.06
|1129.41
|1123.93
|1119.38
|1115.84
|1115.92
|1116.56
|1115.16
|1116.50
|1117.24
|1120.36
|2013
|1122.32
|1122.14
|1118.59
|1112.91
|1108.36
|1105.98
|1105.92
|1106.13
|1106.92
|1104.04
|1106.36
|1106.73
|2014
|1108.75
|1107.94
|1101.71
|1094.55
|1087.46
|1082.66
|1080.60
|1081.55
|1081.33
|1082.79
|1083.57
|1087.79
|2015
|1088.51
|1088.98
|1084.87
|1079.03
|1076.57
|1075.08
|1078.15
|1078.31
|1078.10
|1078.99
|1078.23
|1080.91
|2016
|1083.68
|1084.17
|1080.45
|1076.13
|1073.80
|1071.64
|1072.75
|1075.17
|1075.23
|1076.34
|1076.55
|1080.82
|2017
|1086.08
|1089.78
|1088.26
|1084.89
|1081.56
|1079.52
|1079.03
|1081.44
|1082.05
|1082.30
|1080.95
|1082.52
|2018
|1087.50
|1088.21
|1088.11
|1084.49
|1080.00
|1076.81
|1077.43
|1078.88
|1078.29
|1078.52
|1078.32
|1081.46
|2019
|1085.75
|1087.97
|1090.24
|1088.95
|1086.48
|1084.71
|1082.82
|1083.45
|1083.00
|1082.61
|1083.85
|1090.49
|2020
|1094.68
|1096.27
|1098.59
|1096.39
|1091.32
|1087.07
|1084.63
|1084.04
|1083.21
|1081.88
|1081.07
|1083.72
|2021
|1085.95
|1087.26
|1084.39
|1079.30
|1073.50
|1068.77
|1067.65
|1067.96
|1067.68
|1066.77
|1064.97
|1066.39
|2022
|1067.09
|1066.78
|1061.49
|1054.69
The third intake straw is the newest intake tunnel constructed, and it was completed in 2015 with a final price tag of $817 million.