Experts warn of heat dangers, as thousands come to Vegas for big weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extreme heat is gripping the valley, as thousands of people pour into town for a big weekend in Las Vegas.

The high temperature Friday was 116 degrees at McCarran International Airport, just one degree shy of the all-time record. The heat also impacted flights to and from the airport.

Trevor and Gerilyn Laurence are visiting Las Vegas this weekend from Dallas, excited to see Bruno Mars at the Park MGM.

“24 carat magic in the air!” Gerilyn sang.

Also in the air is the extreme heat. Our region will flirt with near-record temperatures over the next couple days.

“We didn’t know that before I bought the ticket,” Trevor said.

But the couple has a plan to stay cool.

“I don’t think we’ve seen this type of heat before, but we’ll stay inside in the A/C and drink lots of water,” Trevor shared.

Gerilyn added, “I may just go poolside and hang out, get by a cabana, get a little tropical drink and enjoy some shade.”

Steve Smith, deputy commander of medical for Red Rock Search and Rescue, says heat exhaustion and heat stroke are big concerns.

“This is death heat,” Smith told us. “You can die from this heat.”

Smith says heat exhaustion can cause weakness, excessive sweating and even nausea and vomiting. Heat stroke is even worse.

“You could go into seizures. You could go into a coma. Very, very severe headache, and you’re very dry. You’re done sweating. You have no more fluids in you,” Smith explained.

Whether you are hiking on the trails or spending a day on the Las Vegas Strip, Smith has two main tips:

“You need to keep your head covered and cool, and you need to hydrate,” Smith said.

The Laurence family says they are prepared.

“If we endured the pandemic for 18 months, I think I can endure 115 degrees for two days,” Trevor said.

Experts also say it is a good idea to have some items in your car, such as towels and an ice chest, to keep your water cold. They also recommend going outside either earlier in the morning or later at night when it is not as hot out.