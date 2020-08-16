Experts warn of extreme heat impact on people more at-risk for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The extreme temperatures over the next several days could create more coronavirus concerns here in the valley. Medical experts say the combination of extreme heat and a fast-spreading virus like COVID-19 could put at-risk populations in even greater danger.

As we know, studies have shown the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Those same medical issues are risk factors during heat waves.

With temperatures expected to stay around 114 degrees over the next several days, experts say those at-risk groups need to take extra precautions.

Even the American Red Cross says people with, or recovering from COVID-19, are at a greater risk for heat-related health impacts.

There are also COVID-19 concerns surrounding people trying to beat the heat by spending more time indoors.

“They tend to go to places like recreational centers, cooling centers, grocery stores, to protect themselves. And what happens? When a lot of people are coming together in these places, there is overcrowding. And we know, with the overcrowding, now there is more widespread, more spread of the COVID-19,” said Dr. Deepali Kashvap of Galleria Women’s Health.

To avoid COVID-19 spread at cooling centers, the CDC has put out some guidance. They encourage local municipalities to put in place social distancing measures, health-related signage and air exchange systems, if possible, for better air filtration.

Experts add, the best way for you to stay safe from both the heat and COVID-19 is to just stay at home.