LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The countdown to Thanksgiving has started which can mean hours of cooking. However, if you are not careful experts say all of that work in the kitchen could aggravate carpel tunnel pain.

Before you get to dig into a Thanksgiving meal, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in the kitchen. Dr. Ryan Grabow with Concierge Carpel Tunnel and Hand Surgery said that this time of year is the perfect recipe for carpel tunnel pain.

“We do have patients that come in and say ‘yeah I’ve been making bread or cookies because I sent them all around the country to my family and now I’m having numbers or tingling,'” Grabow said.

Grabow said that while in the middle of chopping, garnishing, and mixing, try to find some time to do a couple of hand stretches to help.

“Stretching your wrist back for about a minute bringing it down for about a minute with your arm fully extended this not only helps your carpel tunnel but people with tennis elbow and golfers elbow,” Grabow said.

Grabow recommends wearing a splint or a brace while cooking if susceptible to wrist pain. He also said when it comes to carving a turkey, you can put less pressure on your hands by making sure you have a sharp knife that will do the majority of the work for you.