Experts stress the need for sunglasses to protect against UV rays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday is National Sunglasses Day, and a report shows Hispanics have the lowest awareness of any ethnic group about the need to wear shades.

The American Optometric Association claims only 3.6% know about UV rays damaging eyes. Hispanics have a significantly higher risk for certain issues from UV exposure, including cataracts and glaucoma.

It is a problem for all populations as well, which is why ophthalmologists recommend wearing sunglasses, especially in Las Vegas.

“We’ve got so much sun, lots of UV exposure and it’s really important to be able to be aware of those harmful effects so we can protect ourselves against, even if you know don’t need the glasses for vision, the sunglasses have a really important role in protecting our health,” said Dr. Brian Alder, ophthalmologist, Shepherd Eye Center.

The best sunglasses to wear are those designated to protect from UV light.