LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With millions of people traveling for the holidays, many will not be back until the new year. 8 News Now has shared tips from experts to prepare your house and make sure you are not the next target for thieves.

Mary Rendina with Camco, a homeowners association management company, said there are several ways to protect your home while you are gone.

“Talk to your neighbors, let them know you are going to be out of town,” Rendina said.

She also said to secure all doors and windows and to have sensor lights that can motion detect to throw potential burglars off.

“If you can, leave a car in the driveway, put some light on inside on a timer that helps as well,” Rendina said.

However, private investigator, Scot Martin, said to make sure not to leave any valuables in the car either.

“Make sure you put your garage door openers in your house, secure your house. So if somebody does get into your car they don’t have access to your house,” Martin said.

If you are not going on vacation, make sure to cut up all holiday box packaging and put them inside your trash bin so no one knows what you got for the holidays.

Experts also remind you to stop your mail until you get back from vacation. During this time of year, there could be checks, gift cards, and sometimes cash that could easily be taken for mailboxes.