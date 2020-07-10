Experts say to keep wearing masks, even in extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the temperatures go up over the next few days one medical expert says wearing a cloth mask that is easy to clean may be best.

The paper masks that are typically one use wont last as long when they get wet, especially from sweat with the heat.

N95 masks are not recommended because they are harder to breath in and experts say they should be kept for medical professionals.

The heat may make masks uncomfortable, but they are still recommended.

“In the heat, masks are going to become a little less comfortable, but if its that hot don’t go outside it is that simple, there is absolutely no risk for wearing a mask even in the heat,” said Marc Kahn — UNLV School of Medicine Dean

Kahn says the heat does not reduce the potential exposure to the virus. He says if you are in public and around people, you need to wear them.

Also, if you are uncomfortable wearing the masks in the heat, he recommends possibly staying home until cooler hours in the morning or night.