Experts say open, unbiased dialogue is key when talking to kids about recent events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following Wednesday’s insurgence in Washington, D.C., many have said their kids are asking questions about what happened — and why.

The riot at the U.S. Capitol is just the latest in a long list of issues that families across Las Vegas are still trying to process — and children are seeing everything unfold. Experts say when it comes to discussing these topics with your kids, it is all about creating an open dialogue.

Like many kids, 13-year-old Skylar Soto had questions about the events at the U.S. Capitol.

“I asked why was this happening?” Skylar said. “Why are they doing this?”

And it is not the first time. Children have seen so much in just the past few years. From the murder of George Floyd and the racial reckoning that followed, to the intense political controversies, to the coronavirus pandemic — our kids just want to know what is going on.

“Questions like this have become commonplace as a parent,” said Skylar’s father, Las Vegas resident Jason Soto. “We’re answering a lot more questions than we did when we were kids.”

Dr. Reza Goravanchi, a psychiatrist with Alliance Mental Health Specialists, says kids often know more than you think they do, so sheltering them is not a good idea.

Dr. Reza Goravanchi — psychiatrist with Alliance Mental Health Specialists

“You want to be proactive and approach it to them and talk to them about it,” Dr. Goravanchi said.

But Dr. Goravanchi adds, how you tackle these topics is key. For younger kids, keep your emotions in check. And for pre-teens, keep politics and rhetoric out of the conversation.

“You want to actually allow them to come to their own conclusions, so you want to have an open discussion. It’s not about what you believe in,” Dr. Goravanchi said.

The same can be said for teachers and educators. The Clark County School District released a statement Thursday, saying in part: “As educators, part of our responsibility is to allow students to have these educational conversations in a safe environment without fear of judgement.”

That is something CCSD teacher Ryan Fromoltz did for his students this week after the U.S. Capitol riot, as well as following the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

“I let them speak their mind, let them have their feelings come out, sometimes I’ll try to guide a discussion,” Fromoltz said.

For both educators and parents — it is all about being a sounding board.

“Parents need to communicate with their kids,” Soto said.

Experts add that is it not uncommon for major events to lead to anxiety for some kids. And if you do not think you can handle it on your own, you should reach out for professional help.