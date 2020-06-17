Experts meet on Zoom call to discus the status of Nevada’s wildfire seasonal outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s early in the wildfire season, but neighboring states are already seeing a very active fire season within neighboring states. Members of the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, the Nevada Division of Forestry, and the National Weather Service all joined each other on a recent Zoom call, to discuss the state’s seasonal outlook.

Nevada had a very dry winter season across much of the state and did not get a whole lot of moisture to pack down fuel loads from previous winters. There was also very little precipitation the last 30 days and record-setting temperatures already that have rapidly dried out the state’s lower elevation fuels.

Despite COVID-19, all of the offices across the state are staffed and prepared.

8 News NOW Anchor Kirsten Joyce has the story.