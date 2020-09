LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cybercrimes are not uncommon in today’s world. Many businesses access information online, making it necessary that their network and systems are free from threats to avoid data breaches. But it is not always easy to keep cybercrooks at bay.

The Clark County School District was recently a victim of hackers stealing information and posting it online.

8 News NOW Reporter Cristen Drummond shows that CCSD isn’t the only organization dealing with criminals trying to steal data.