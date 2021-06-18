Experts discuss monsoon season outlook in Las Vegas amid dry conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is mid-June and that means monsoon season is upon us.

Monsoon season is typically from July to September. Many across the Las Vegas valley are hoping for substantial rainfall this summer, something we have not seen in nearly three years.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas releases a weather balloon Friday afternoon. While the technology tracks current conditions, Senior Forecaster John Adair is also focused on the future.

“I think most people are hopeful to see at least some thunderstorms and heavy rainfall,” Adair said.

Monsoon season is starting, but the past couple years have not lived up to the name with only sprinkles here and there.

“The last time we had a fairly active season, monsoon season was 2018,” Adair said.

Adair says that is because the high-pressure patterns have not been set up to bring us major moisture. It is still unclear what this year’s monsoon season will look like, but Adair says we can expect issues if there is still little rainfall.

“The dry vegetation around our region and all across the west is going to make wildfire season probably quite active,” Adair said.

Also concerning are the low water levels at Lake Mead.

Senior Forecaster John Adair

“I’m quite scared,” said Nick Christenson, a volunteer with the Sierra Club, Toiyabe Chapter.

Environmental activists say, given the weather conditions, we must re-think our water consumption.

“It’s been so dry here, that in order to sustain the plant life that we have in the area, we have to use more of the water. So, it’s everything conspiring against us to make this a real emergency,” Christenson said.

As the summer continues, Adair is keeping his eyes on the skies.

“It’s really July that we start to see the potential of an active monsoon season,” Adair said.

Adair adds that it is really during the first or second week of July when we will see the first good push of moisture in the area, so we will see if any thunderstorms result from that.