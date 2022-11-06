LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday morning marked the end of daylight saving time and although an hour has been added, an hour of daylight has been lost. For some, losing daylight can be a hard adjustment, especially for the first week that follows. Here are some tips to help you with the transition.

While many may have woken up on Sunday feeling well-rested because of the extra hour of sleep, experts say that the time change could come with some dangers.

“We know that there is a higher risk of heart disease, higher risk of strokes, higher risk of accidents, higher risks of medical risks,” Dr. Sid Khurana with Nevada Mental Health said.

Just an hour difference is still a sudden change to our circadian rhythm. Khurana said that the first week will be the hardest as we adjust to less daylight.

“At Nevada Mental Health, we do see a fair number of people who do struggle with this seasonal component of depression,” Khurana said.

According to Khurana, the best way to combat the effects is by going outdoors.

“The best way to adjust that is to be outside, be in the sun, let your body get reset, follow your routine, maintain sleep hygiene,” Khurana said.

For parents, even if your children got an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning, Khurana said that does not mean they can stay up an extra hour. Make sure to stick to their normal bed time so their body can adjust.