LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the extreme heat rolls into Southern Nevada, local air conditioning companies told 8 News Now they see a huge increase in service calls, so they encourage everyone to maintain their AC units.

It’s that time of year again, to crank the thermostat down and get out of the heat.

“This is when the phone calls come in,” Brad Dworkin, owner of A-Tech Heating & Cooling told 8 News Now.

Since the mercury will keep rising, well into the triple digits this month, he said it’s crucial for everyone to keep their air conditioning units running.

“We’re ready for it,” Dworkin said of the summer heat. “Just like everyone else is.”

Dworkin said every summer his team sees a 60 to 70 percent increase in calls for service.

He added that air conditioners are only built to handle temperatures around 95 degrees, so when the weather gets above 110 degrees, they’re more likely to have problems.

Expert shares tips to keep air conditioning running as extreme heat starts. (KLAS)

“These units are challenged from day one,” Dworkin explained. “Living in Las Vegas, Henderson area.”

He said it’s important to have a professional check it out every year, but he said some maintenance can be done at home.

“Just don’t neglect your unit,” Dworkin said. “It’s out there working while we’re inside trying to cool off.”

He said it’s imperative to change air filters regularly, as this is the number one contributor to air conditioning malfunctions.

Dworkin also recommended rinsing the outer coils of the unit to keep it clean and cool.

He said if the AC does stop working, you have to turn off your thermostat to prevent any further damage.

“Sometimes the units ice up,” Dworkin explained. “We want to make sure they are in diagnosable condition when we get there.”

He also added that it’s important to get to a cool place when your AC stops working, and not try to ride it out. Dworkin said keeping you and your family safe should be the top priority in extreme heat.

“You have to have an AC,” Dworkin concluded.

Dworkin also said it’s important to keep the thermostat around the same temperature through the summer, and only allow it to fluctuate about five degrees, even when no one is home.

He said maintaining a constant temperature is better for the AC unit and will cost less money, as opposed to turning it off and then turning it back down again.