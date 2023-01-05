LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area.

“A little alarming,” Janine Truman said.

Truman told 8 News Now that one of her client’s businesses was burglarized near Russell Road and 215 in December, with the thieves getting away with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods.

“Several TVs,” Truman recalled. “Some high-end equipment.”

It’s something the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said they are seeing far too much of, specifically in the southwest valley.

On Wednesday, LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command released three photos of suspects in what they called a major burglary spree in a neighborhood near Durango Drive and Russell Road.

“One thing everyone needs to know,” James Kerr, CEO of Boss Security Screens said. “Is crime travels.”

Kerr told 8 News Now while it’s impossible to predict crime, he said a neighborhood watch, extra lighting, and simply double-checking your doors and windows can keep you from becoming a target.

“The important thing is to have a very sensible, prudent approach to security,” Kerr explained. “We don’t want to be complacent about it, at the same time we don’t want to live in fear.”

While Truman is frustrated to see something like this happen, she hopes sharing this story can help others stay protected.

“Especially at this time of the year,” she concluded. “It happened just a few weeks ago right before Christmas.”

Anyone with any information on the homes or businesses burglarized in Spring Valley should call Metro Police at 702-828-1661 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.