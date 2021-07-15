Expert shares pool safety reminders after data shows increase in child drownings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — How many of you know CPR, in case of an emergency? It is an important time for adults to take a refresher course, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Their latest drowning data shows an increase in child drownings of children under the age of 15, between the years of 2016 and 2018.

Drownings are preventable, and the pandemic forcing closures prevented many families from signing their kids up for swim lessons.

Nikki Fleming says kids should be getting refresher swim lessons, parents, refresher CPR courses, as well as making sure you have plenty of safety barriers in place.

The key to prevention is multiple layers of protection, not just one — a four-foot-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate. A pool alarm, door alarm, even a pool cover, additional barriers between your child and the water,” said Fleming — spokesperson with US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

And always designate a water watcher for your children.

If you are hosting a party, hire a lifeguard from the local YMCA or community center.