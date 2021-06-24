Expert shares firework safety tips, explains shortage ahead of Independence Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the valley gets ready to celebrate the 4th of July, 8 News Now spoke with safety experts about the lack of a supply of fireworks at local stands.

According to TNT Fireworks, the shortage is affecting the entire industry.

The company says this is due to the coronavirus shutdowns in China, as well as shipping challenges.

They recommend buying fireworks early. Selection will be limited this time around.

Also, if you are lighting off your own fireworks, make sure you’re being safe.

“When you choose to be a consumer of fireworks, you’ve got to do that responsibly. We want to make sure everybody remembers to follow the safety tips that are out there. Be responsible,” said TNT Fireworks safety expert, James Fuller. “Pick the right kind site for your fireworks show. Flat surface, concrete, or paved. Watch out for any type of flammables.”

Make sure you have a water source nearby and remember to dispose of fireworks responsibly.

TNT fireworks is the nation’s largest distributor with hundreds of locations in Nevada.