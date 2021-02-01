Expert: Patience and consistency key for parents, teachers, students preparing for in-person hybrid learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Clark County School District discusses bringing Pre-K through third-grade students back to in-person hybrid learning on March 1, there are some important things for parents and teachers to keep in mind during the transition.

Trenton Goble, the VP of K-12 strategy for Canvas, the technology used by thousands of school districts across the nation, says the key for parents, kids, and teachers will be patience and consistency.

Goble says they’ve been monitoring the transition to hybrid learning in many districts, so he is very up to date with how the transition will work. He’s warning parents that kids are going to come home tired, so, make sure to give them breaks.

He also said it’s important to talk to your kids and help them understand, plan, and organize their week.

Goble says the bottom line is to remember that the most important thing is the children’s well-being.

“Teachers have done a lot; they’ve been heroes in this endeavor, and they’ve been asked to do a lot, and I think as we make a transition back, being mindful teachers are tired, kids, and parents are tired,” Goble said. “And I think that the more we approach it from keeping the students and students needs and learning in mind, it’s not so much worrying about ‘how they are going to score on a test at the end of the year,’ but more about ‘where are they socially and emotionally.'”

Goble says one of the things they’ve seen as students transition to a hybrid model is that there is a tendency for teachers to want to give the kids work to do on the days they are not coming into school. He suggests that teachers take it slowly because the reality is, it’s very easy to overwhelm students.

He adds the skills that teachers and students have developed during the pandemic are going to play a bigger role in supporting learning in the future.