LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is in the dog days of summer, coming off record-breaking heat. Naturally, sun protection is on our minds.

But the question is are we doing it right?

Kashif Khan, the founder of the “DNA company,” said we still have a lot to learn.

8 News Now Anchor Heather Mills had a chance to chat with him and he had some tips that may go against what we thought we knew.

“The more inflamed you are, the less you can cope with the sun,” Khan said. “And we’ve seen people who go on an anti-inflammatory diet that can now walk out into the sun and not have a problem.”

So what does that look like?

“It’s not the same for all of us,” Khan explained. “Our unique DNA requires different choices for each one of us.”

Khan is the founder and CEO of the DNA company which provides personal DNA interpretation.

He offers this advice for our sun-drenched desert days:

“Looking at the sun, we all wear our sunglasses right? When your eyes see the sun that actually triggers a production of melanin, the protective layer of the skin that actually protects you from the sun. We go out with our sunglasses on and we do the converse of that and we don’t produce melanin which is why we’re more prone to burning.”

Khan said you can slowly train yourself to do it. The best time is early morning and evening when the dangerous u-v rays are much lower.

And for skin protection, he said to stay away from chemical sunscreens.

Many contain forever chemicals, which are toxins that can interrupt our hormones, especially in women.

“There are mineral-based and coconut-based and others that do the job without adding the chemicals,” Khan said.

Ultimately, whether it’s sun safety or preventing disease, Kahn said it starts with your daily choices.

“The average American now, by 55, you have your first chronic disease,” Kahn explained. “By 65, you have two, and the last 15 years are spent in treatment.”

Khan acknowledged that testing isn’t affordable for everyone, which is why he also wrote the book, “The DNA Way” since he said everyone’s path to wellness and longevity is individual.