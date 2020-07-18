Expert: COVID-19 herd immunity not likely to happen anytime soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Initial results of antibody testing in southern Nevada show that developing herd immunity isn’t likely to happen in the near future. “e7 Health’’ began testing for coronavirus antibodies in May.

The study involved 1,500 people who thought they were exposed to the virus or had an upper respiratory infection. Of those, less than 3 percent had antibodies, so only 3 percent of that group had the virus.

Dr. Jonathan Baktari says that means we are far from herd immunity.

”For people who were hoping we’d achieve herd immunity, which is sort of immunity for the whole population once enough people get it thru active infection, that would involve at least 50 to 60 to 70 percent of the population being infected before the whole population was essentially protected,” Dr. Baktari said.

Dr. Baktari says “e7 Health” plans to launch “at home” COVID-19 saliva tests next week.