Expert: Cheap flights are available for summer, but you need to book soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is pent up demand for travel unlike anything we have ever seen before.

After a year of canceled trips, what will it mean for our beloved cheap flights?

They are available now, but you have got to get on it.

Now with vaccinations accelerating, and folks eager to head back out to travel after more than a year of the pandemic, we are headed for a travel surge for this summer.

Summer is already a popular time of year to travel — the others being Christmas and New Year’s.

Scott Keyes of “Scott’s Cheap Flights” says there are cheap flights right now, but their availability for this summer is set to wane.

“My advice for folks, hoping to travel this summer on a cheap flight — booking sooner rather than later is going to be your best bet, if you wait to book your flights say even until May, chances are there’s not going to be any cheap flights left,” Keyes said.

Summer flights will also get more expensive.

Keyes has a new book coming out called “Take More Vacations” — it explains why he says we are searching for airfare all wrong and shares strategies to save you money while booking.