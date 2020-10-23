Experience Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum in a spooky new way

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum offers a living history of horror cinema for lovers of the spooky and ghoulish.

It features just about everything, from the puppets used in “Puppet Master” to the aliens from “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” You can also get up-close-and-personal with the likes of Michael Myers and Leatherface.

If you want to experience Devlin’s collection after dark, you can now do so in “The Fright Zone.”

For more information on the museum and its new offering, click here or watch the interview above.