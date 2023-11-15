LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You can experience the thrill of racing like a Formula One driver right here in Las Vegas. SpeedVegas offers a high-speed experience you won’t get elsewhere.

From Formula One Drivers to tourists, thousands of people have driven the fast exotic cars at SpeedVegas, in Sloan, just south of Las Vegas. Former race car driver Doreen Thievin, the director of communications for SpeedVegas, calls the place her paradise.

“It’s addictive I can tell you. You do it once and you want to do it again and again and again.”

From racing to drifting the track offers something for every adrenaline junkie. Everything from go-karts to off-road racing to the exotic supercars some people dream of driving.

“We make dreams come true every day,” Thievin said.

Customers can choose from more than 50 different supercars on their lot.

As for Formula One week, SpeedVegas is booked solid but will open again to the public on race day.

”I’m super excited for Formula One coming to Vegas. I think it is a great venue. It’s also combined with a lot of challenges. Some of the locals are upset but I think overall it’s the best advertisement for the city and I’m excited for the race,” Thievin said.