Experience life-like dinosaurs at Jurassic Empire event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 60 life-like animatronic dinosaurs have taken over a Las Vegas parking lot.

This is the final weekend for Jurassic Empire which is taking place at the Pavilion parking lot at the World Market Center near I-15 and the Spaghetti Bowl.

It’s a drive-thru event so you don’t need to worry about social distancing.

“You get to experience it from the comfort of your vehicle, up close. So, once you get here you are driving through a zoo of dinosaurs, which is probably zoorasic,” said David Eldika, Jurassic Empire general manager.

He said he gets all kinds of reactions from children who see the display for the first time.

“Most of them are scared. Most of them are excited, but everybody is happy when they leave. We have 65 life-sized dinosaurs here. They’re all moving, roaring, and breathing,” Eldika said.

Jurassic Empire is open Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It does costs from $59 to $69 per vehicle. For more details, please click here.