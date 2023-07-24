LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting next week, there is expected to be traffic near the World Market Center during the hours of The Expo at World Market Center.

From July 30 to Aug. 3, The Expo is anticipated to cause heavy traffic northbound on Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue. There may also be moderate-to-heavy traffic eastbound on Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during the morning hours.

The Expo’s hours are as follows: