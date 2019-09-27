LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Expectations at all-time high for Golden Knights in third season.

The Vegas Golden Knights have two games left in preseason and on Friday face the Los Angeles Kings and Sunday against the San Jose Sharks. Both games will be at T-Mobile Arena with the countdown to the regular season opener in sight.

In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ the Knights have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of their first two seasons, which is remarkable. The expectations are high for a team that didn’t have a single player on the roster three years ago.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.