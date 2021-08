LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Loud explosions coming from Nellis Air Force Base between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today are the result of crews disposing of “unserviceable munitions.”

An advisory from the base indicates that the explosions are part of “a planned, routine event.”

“The 99th Civil Engineer Squadron will be detonating unserviceable munitions that are no longer safe for storage or shipment,” according to a Nellis statement.