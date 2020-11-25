Expect cool, windy Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gusty cool winds will blow into the Las Vegas valley for Thanksgiving and the high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Mother Nature will begin serving the chilly northwest winds Thursday evening. You can expect gusts up to 30 mph. The wind will be much stronger, and possibly dangerous, at Lake Mead with gusts of up to 50 mph expected.

There is a wind advisory in effect for Lake Mead and the Colorado River starting Thursday at 10 a.m. and lasting until Friday 4 p.m.

Friday will also be breezy in the Las Vegas valley and temperatures will climb into the mid-60s over the weekend.

There is still no rain in the forecast. This has been a record year for the lack of measurable rain in the Las Vegas valley.