Expect closures, delays at Lake Mead boat ramps at Hemenway Harbor, Temple bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hemenway Harbor and Temple Bar boat ramps will have temporary closures and reduced lanes beginning as early as Thursday, May 20, according to a news release from Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Delays could last through June as the National Park Service (NPS) installs and repositions pipe mats to extend boat ramps due to lower water levels.

Boaters can continue to access Lake Mead via Callville Bay and Echo Bay.

Ramps on Lake Mohave are not expected to be affected through 2021.

Beginning May 20, Hemenway Harbor will have one launch lane available on pipe mat. The NPS recommends that boats over 25 feet consider launching at other locations. Boulder Harbor can be temporarily used for lake access while Hemenway Harbor’s launch ramp is unavailable, according to the National Park Service.

Beginning the week of May 23, Temple Bar will have one launch lane on pipe mat available. The NPS expects the one launch lane will remain open through Memorial Day weekend and recommends boats over 25 feet consider launching at other locations.

Visitors should check conditions frequently as Boulder Harbor is anticipated to close mid-June for several months as water levels decline.

The latest information can be found at: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (U.S. National Park Service).

The NPS is working closely with the Bureau of Reclamation in responding to lower water levels at Lake Mead and receives updated water elevation projections weekly.

Projections may change weekly resulting in rapid changes to launch ramp availability and temporary closures.

Aside from impacting boat launch ramps, beaches may be muddy as water recedes.