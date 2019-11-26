Cold, wet Thanksgiving anticipated: Here’s what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thanksgiving holiday will shape up to be a wet and cold one, and it all kicked off Monday with some extremely windy weather. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the mountains (Red Rock), Lincoln County, Central Nye County, Mohave County, Inyo, and San Bernadino County for areas above 4,000-feet.

It’s being called a Winter Storm Watch because the storm will impact temperatures, snow, wind, and rain. A total of 2-feet or more of snow is expected to fall in the mountains by the time the storm ends on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

According to Meteorologist Tedd Florendo, all major roads and interstates could be impacted by the storms beginning Tuesday. For example, those in the higher terrain like I-40 near Kingman, Mountain Pass along I-15, Mountain Springs S.R. 160 over the Spring Mountains, 93 through Lincoln County, any roads over the Sierras and of course our own 156, 158, and 157 in the mountains.

There will also be travel impacts from coast to coast with two separate winter storms.

As the rain moves in on Wednesday, the temps are expected to be 10-15 degrees higher than normal. The cooler temperatures are expected to last throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are chances for snowflakes or flurries to fall on the far western edges of town. People living in Summerlin, Lone Mountain, and Centennial Hills will be affected. But there is also a chance for a rain and snow mix in other parts of the Valley, as well.

It has never snowed on Thanksgiving in Las Vegas since the National Weather Service started taking records back in 1937.