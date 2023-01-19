LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For nearly 30 years the Neon Museum has been one of the most vivid connections to Las Vegas history.

Its signs are a trip back to a different Las Vegas when the gulch started glittering.

The only problem currently is that it has more history than space.

“It’s a fabulous part of our history,” Aaron Berger the Neon Museum executive director said. “It’s not enough just to see the signs, we need to have context attached to them.”

Berger told 8 News Now visitation is relentless, and the Neon Boneyard is overflowing.

Currently, it holds 175 signs, and 75 signs are on display in the North Gallery next door to the Boneyard. There are more than 300 neon artifacts stashed in a warehouse.

“From my perspective, and the perspective of our board and staff, that’s not doing anybody any good to have those just sitting in storage,” Berger added. “Expansion is key to our survival.”

A few years ago, the Neon Museum had plans to expand across the street to the old Reed-Whipple building. However, the problem was that the building was in terrible shape.

The plan was eventually abandoned.

Berger said the museum now has plans on expanding its expansion plans.

“We’re looking forward to finding a site that allows us to capitalize on what we have here,” he added. “That’s something that takes time and takes planning. We’re at the beginning stages of that right now.”

Berger also added that he hopes a larger museum will include more than just signs.

But also how the signs work, and how they are made.

“We do have an audience that wants more than what we’re able to offer,” Berger said.

In early February, the museum plans to unveil its latest sign of the past, The Lido De Paris sign from the old Stardust resort.