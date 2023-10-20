LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expansion continues in the Arts District with a new “Midtown” development in the works. 8 News Now spoke to the developer who said this 4-acre project is designed to offer a “modern, walkable lifestyle.”

Z Life Corporation developer Weina Zhang has lived in the valley for 23 years and as a prominent developer in Las Vegas; Zhang developed the English Hotel and now is on to her next venture.

“The reason I chose this location is because we have Downtown, Symphony Park, Arts District with all the amenities like food and beverage. We are close to the Strip and the medical district,” Zhang said.

The plan is to add 3,000 residential units and 100,000 square feet of commercial space across from the hotel near Main Street and Coolidge down to Hoover to Casino Center Boulevard.

With the Arts District being a hot spot destination for locals, the Midtown development team wanted to cater to that.

“It creates a new dynamic to the downtown area for housing,” Steve Dennis with the project explained. “If you went out of the city to go to Summerlin and get yourself a townhome. That’s $300,000 or $400,000 so this will be more affordable than that.”

Midtown’s first phase would include over 850 residential units to be built within the next five years. Retailers in the area shared their thoughts on this possible new commercialized development entering the Arts District.

“I think overall it’s a good thing for us all down here,” Derek Campbell, co-owner of RED KAT VINTAGE said. “Of course, as a lover of the Arts District, you want to keep that small kind of feel, but the shop rents have gone up over the years and we need more people down here to pay the rent,” he added.

The full Midtown project should be completed on a 10-year timeline but first must go through the planning commission in November for approval before a final vote by the city council in December.