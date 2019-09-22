LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person has died in a traffic collision that occurred on West Cheyenne Avenue near Buffalo Drive Sunday morning.

According to Metro, two vehicles were involved in the collision. One of the vehicles struck a pedestrian who waiting on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Six individuals were reportedly transported to UMC Trauma, including pedestrians and the occupants of the vehicles.

Traffic delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.