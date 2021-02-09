Exotic wild cat is captured in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department released pictures of their Animal Protection Services capturing a Serval wild cat Tuesday morning near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

So who let the cat out of the bag. It’s not often you see a serval 🐱, which is a wild cat native to Africa, in North Las Vegas 👀.



Great job to #NLVPD Animal Protection Services! They found this little kitty near Ann and Clayton. #Cat #WildCat #Serval #Police #APS pic.twitter.com/dFrJchF8mW — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 9, 2021

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department’s post, the wild cat originates in Africa, is much smaller than a Mountain Lion, and it is very unusual to see it in this area.

The social media post from the police department sparked some responses from local Twitter users, some noted that the cat could also be a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed of a cross between a domestic cat and a serval.