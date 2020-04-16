Exercise in the age of quarantine may require some ingenuity

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — It’s not easy keeping fit during this coronavirus pandemic. With gyms are closed, some people have discovered just about anything in the house can be turned into exercise equipment.

Forget the freshman 15, not gaining the COVID-19 means confronting a new set of challenges. Like working out where you are, and with what you have.

Exercise in the age of quarantine requires some ingenuity.

People are getting it done with a little help from their friends, or in some lucky cases, their best friend.

British fitness instructor Joe Wicks has tried it all to attract kids to his video workouts.

It took him 9 years to gain 800,000 subscribers to his YouTube Channel, and in the last three weeks alone, “I’ve got 2.2 millions followers and subscribers to the channel, which is mind-blowing, exponential global growth,” said Wicks.

Fortune, it would appear, favors the resourceful and certainly the multitaskers who find ways not just to stick to their routines, but improve upon them as well.