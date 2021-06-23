Executives behind Resorts World talk all property has to offer ahead of opening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The north end of the Las Vegas Strip has a new attraction: Resorts World. Construction started in May 2015, and now, it’s finally coming to an end.

“It’s been a long time in the works here,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World. “It’s been a tough year on everybody, and we’re really excited that things are getting better, and we’re excited about tomorrow night.”

The resort is where the former Stardust once stood as the world’s largest hotel in 1958.

This new property has more than 3,000 rooms and suites. It’s three brands in one: Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords. Gary Steffen, global head for Hilton Brands, says there is something for everyone.

“Every one of the hotels will have its own independent identity. This is really critical when you are putting a collection brand together because you don’t want to standardize those,” he explained. “Everyone should have their own identity, but you know you are booking that ultra luxury experience, and it’s going to be brought to life in a very Las Vegas Resorts World Way.”

Every part is unique, from the casino floor to the sports book inside a saloon. There is cashless gambling, and with the touch of the phone, you can have Grubhub deliver a bite from one of the 40 food and beverage options on the property.

Max Tappeiner, Resorts World senior vice president of operations, says they plan to delivery what guests want.

“As we come out of this pandemic, there are two things that everyone will want to do,” he said. “No. 1, they will want to go and see families, and No. 2, they will want to go and attend live events.”

We’re talking about an unprecedented lineup of headlining residencies. Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have all inked deals to play the ultra high-tech, 5,000-seat theater.

The day and nightclubs will be hopping, as well, with big-time DJs, including Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake and others.

Resorts World will be the best in class of everything. Just for the opening weekend party, the resort has enlisted the likes of Paris Hilton, Uncle Kracker and Darius Rucker. Miley Cyrus will perform on the Fourth of July.