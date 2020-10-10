Executive Director for Red Cross Southern Nevada chats with 8 News Now from Louisiana as Hurricane Delta makes landfall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Gulf Coast, 8 News Now spoke with one local man who was right in the middle of the chaos. Alan Diskin, executive director for Red Cross Southern Nevada joined our 6 p.m. newscast live, as Hurricane Delta made its way onto shore.

Diskin is currently in Lafayette, Louisiana, standing by to help with recovery efforts. He was already in Louisiana to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura, but says he will now help with Hurricane Delta efforts, as well.

Diskin says power was knocked out within minutes of the storm making landfall.

If you want to help out, Diskin says the easiest way is to donate money to the Red Cross either online or over the phone at 1-800-REDCROSS.