EXCLUSIVE: Woman suing former rehab CEO speaks in sit-down interview with I-Team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The woman behind the sexual harassment lawsuit against former CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada and co-founder of Vegas Stronger sat down with the I-Team to discuss the allegations.

Speaking under conditions of anonymity to protect her identity, the woman who goes by the fictitious name of “Gahyne Doahe” to protect her identity explained to the I-Team why she decided to come forward.

“I want to make sure that no other girl goes through the brutal torture that I endured on a daily basis for close to two months,” she said.

Marlon was the CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada. On Tuesday, the drug and alcohol addiction treatment center announced that one of its other founders, Jeffrey Iverson, would be acting as Interim CEO. The statement further reiterates the center’s “zero-tolerance harassment policy” and commitment to the community:

“Effective immediately, Dave Marlon is stepping down as CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center. Jeffrey Iverson, one of the Founders. will be acting as the Interim CEO. We have a zero tolerance harassment policy and will continue to provide a safe environment for our employees. We want to ensure the public, county and all of our valued partners that they can expect the same levels of service and care for the important population we are serving in our community.” Crossroads of Southern Nevada

On November 15th, the woman filed a lawsuit against Marlon alleging sexual assault/battery, assault, false imprisonment, negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and negligent, training, hiring, or retention.

“As far as mentally, what it’s done to me, I have nightmares,” she told the I-Team.

The former employee is named in the complaint under the fictional name of “Gahyne Doahe.” She claims she had been a previous patient at CrossRoads and later became employed by Marlon as his personal assistant. “Doahe” says Marlon offered her a $60,000 yearly salary which was paid by the Vegas Stronger non-profit organization payroll, despite most of her documentation reflecting she was as an employee at CrossRoads of Southern Nevada.

According to “Doahe’s” complaint, the sexual advances by Marlon began as early as her first day of work in mid-April.

“I received a text at the end of the day, saying that, I narrowly avoided getting brutally raped on my first day of work,” she said. When asked what went through her mind, she replied, “Well, I could lose my apartment and my three dogs and not have a place to stay or live or eat or I could put up with offensive text messages.”

But she says that Marlon’s behavior escalated. She claims Marlon demanded what kind of clothing that she should wear and would reimburse her for it. She also claims that he told her to “assume the position,” and he would then spank her, first with his hand, and then with objects. She says that Marlon forced her to take extreme measures to hide his infidelities from his wife. She alleges that Marlon told her to draft a contract stating that if she wants to stop the relationship, that they would solely have a working relationship. She also alleges that Marlon raped her, and beat and choked her.

“When I began saying no and, and you know moving or flinching or crying out, he that would just anger him more and I would just get more punishment and which eventually led to, to raping,” she said.

She claims three violent sexual assaults led to her decision to leave. “I decided I would, I would rather, I would rather be homeless than endure any more I could. How could it possibly get worse than that? But it would,” she told the I-Team.

After filing a police report and a complaint with the EEOC, “Doahe” claims Marlon continued to threaten her and says other people knew of Marlon’s behavior and did nothing to stop him or protect her. The lawsuit also accuses John Seeland, CEO at the Las Vegas Recovery Center and COO and acting human resources director at CrossRoads, of ignoring her harassment complaints against Marlon.

The lawsuit seeks David Marlon and John Seeland and the named corporations pay unspecified compensatory, punitive, and emotional damages to be determined at trial.

The I-Team tried reaching Seeland and did not receive a response.

In a statement to the I-Team, Marlon’s attorney, Dominic Gentile calls this “a work of fiction, replete with provably false allegations.”

“It is a work of fiction, replete with provably false allegations set in a salacious narrative solely intended by her to harm David Marlon’s reputation as a leader in the treatment of addiction by someone clinging to her own. We will debunk it in court with proof of its falsehoods and also who put her up to it.” Statement from Dominic Gentile

Marlon filed a lawsuit against the former employee on November 14th. According to the Clark County District Court website, the court documents are sealed.

Attorney Jenny Foley is representing “Doahe.”

“This man has this reputation of being warm and caring and only wanting to solve the crisis and reaching out to people but on the other hand, her experience has been that she was brutalized,” Foley said.

The I-Team reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for a copy of the report “Doahe” says she filed. The department would not confirm or deny an investigation.

Marlon has become a voice for drug and alcohol treatment both in southern Nevada and nationally. According to A&E’s website, he is on the cast of the show, Intervention.

Marlon ran an unsuccessful bid for a Las Vegas city council seat in 2019. He frequently makes television appearances and is involved in community events.

On Friday, the Nevada Donor Network announced Marlon would no longer be a leader for the organization.

“Effective November 23, 2021, David Marlon has resigned from the board of trustees of Nevada Donor Network Foundation and the governing board of Nevada Donor Network.” Nevada Donor Network Foundation Statement

Marlon has faced allegations before. In 2012, his ex-wife was granted a restraining order against him for domestic violence. In 2015, she claimed he attacked and threatened her. Two years later, Marlon claimed she threatened him.