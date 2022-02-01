EXCLUSIVE: Video shows speeding car moments before ‘mass casualty’ crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exclusive video shows a speeding car moments before a crash that killed nine people — including the driver — on Saturday at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas.

The driver, Gary Dean Robinson, 59, died when he ran a red light at more than 100 mph, slamming into several cars and killing seven members of a family.

The video shows the Challenger from two angles as it speeds northbound on Commerce past a business.

The 8 News Now I-Team revealed Robinson, a North Las Vegas man, had a long criminal history dating back to 1989 — including a 2021 speeding violation that he had just pleaded guilty to nine days before the crash. He paid a $150 fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit.

The speed limit on Commerce where the Challenger is caught on video is 35 mph. The street is heavily used by Republic Service trucks as they leave and return from their rounds picking up garbage.

Erlinda Zacarias spoke on Monday night about the crash that claimed the lives of four of her children, two step-sons, and her brother. “All my family my kids my life I lose everything,” she told 8 News Now. She said there are no words to describe her pain and suffering.

Tiffani May, one of six people who survived the crash, is improving in her recovery, according to her family.