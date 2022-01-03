EXCLUSIVE: Video shows arrest of suspect in parking garage homicides

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New video obtained by 8 News Now shows the arrest inside Bally’s of one of the men accused of shooting and killing two people New Year’s Eve at local parking garages.

On Friday afternoon around 1:30, 66-year-old Clarice Yamaguchi from Hawaii was gunned down outside of her car in the Fashion Show mall parking garage.

A few hours later Metro officers responded to an attempted robbery where a single shot was fired inside the parking garage at the Sahara hotel and casino. No one was hit or injured in this incident.

Then, about an hour later, someone shot and killed a yet unidentified man in the parking garage at Palace Station Hotel.

Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The new video shows Metro police arresting 20-year-old Jordan Ruby at the food court inside Bally’s. Ruby and 20-year-old Jesani Carter are both in custody, facing charges related to the two homicides.

Coming up tonight on 8 New Now at 11, Victoria Saha will have an exclusive interview with the person who recorded this video who shares her thoughts on being this close to a suspected killer on New Year’s Eve.