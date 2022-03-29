LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in a parking lot at Western High School on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. when CCSD police received a tip about a car with a weapon on campus grounds speeding.

Officers say they responded to the east parking lot on campus at dismissal as students were leaving. While officers were there, a car entered the parking lot at a high speed and officers ordered it to stop.

In the end, two teens were shot by CCSD police after the driver of the car they were in hit one student in the parking lot and then continued to drive toward officers despite orders to stop.

Donyae Williams describes the scene at Western High School on Tuesday afternoon. (KLAS)

The two teens inside the car were taken to the hospital by their parents and are expected to survive.

Donyae Williams was one of the teens who was inside the car at the time and spoke to 8 News Now exclusively and says he’s still trying to comprehend what happened.

“It was very shocking and I don’t want to experience that in my life ever again,” Williams said.

He described the incident while he was outside of UMC as doctors treated his 16-year-old brother who was also in the car at the time.

“My brother got grazed by a bullet in the back and his head,” he added.

Williams adds that he and a few of their siblings and friends went to Western High School on Tuesday to hang out with a friend group that attend the school. Once they arrived Williams says another group on campus was trying to fight them.

“I seen the school police come but we was trying to leave but they tried to stop us and that’s when everything went left,” Williams tells 8 News Now.

He says as they were trying to leave the campus, school police surrounded their car but Williams says the car moved up a bit this is when he claims school police started shooting at them.

“We stopped but the car low key jerked up when the car jerked up they let off a shot,” he said.

Williams added that they immediately drove off not sure of what just happened, then they realized two people in their car were struck by gunfire.

“I was just shocked because I didn’t think they were going to pull the trigger because we stopped,” he expressed.

Williams says he called a family member to take them to UMC and it is in his car that they all arrived. Police had crime tape surrounding it as they continue to investigate the incident.

He also tells 8 News Now the other person injured is a teen girl, but there is no word on her condition.