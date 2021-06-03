Exclusive Sneak Peek: Brezza at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restaurants within Resorts World are preparing their menus as they near opening day.

8 News Now got an exclusive look at eatery Brezza, where Chef Nicole Brisson and partner Jason Rochelau are fine tuning their menu. It’s still under construction, but when it opens later this month, it will focus on fresh Italian dishes, seafood and dry-aged beef.

The team is thrilled our city is back open at 100%.

“I think it’s just this energy that’s in Vegas right now; we’re excited to get back to normal, excited to thrive and celebrate life and food,” Brisson told us. “A lot of people can’t travel to Italy right now, so we’re saying, ‘Come into our kitchen, come into our dining room and feel like we transport you back to Italy.'”

That includes the design details, too, like the blue and white mosaic floor, crescent-shaped bar and gorgeous Stripside patio.

Brezza opens June 25.