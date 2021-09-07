New video shows deadly chase on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – New police video shows how officers responded to a chase that killed NHP Trooper Micah May in July.

The body camera footage is from a Metro Police K9 officer who joined portions of the chase. It shows several minutes of the chase on I-15, along with the moment Trooper May was hit and the end of the chase when the suspect was shot and killed in a hail of gunfire from law enforcement officers on the scene.

Trooper May was deploying stop sticks to stop a suspected carjacker when that suspect hit May.

See the full Metro Police video here. WARNING: This video contains graphic language and violence.