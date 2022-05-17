(KLAS) — It has only been 72 hours since 5-year-old Oliver Shine passed away in California with his dad. His mom Angelica Richards said Oliver was left alone when he fell into the pool, this incident is a tragic reminder for parents to always be alert when it comes to pool safety.

“He was my little sunshine,” Richards told 8 News Now. “Never in a million years did I think last time I held him would be the last time I would hold him.”

Oliver Shine (Photo: Angelica Richards)

Richards said Oliver was going away with his dad and step mom to Bakersfield, California this past weekend to stay at his grandma’s house.

On May 14th Richards said Oliver was left unsupervised around the pool and no one realized he fell in until it was too late. “He was outside playing with the dog he must have fell in the pool when they went to check on him they found him in the bottom of the pool,” Richards said.

Richards was also in California with her fiancé and the two rushed to Oliver’s side at the hospital. “They told us we just had to wait until he was ready to go,” Richards said adding that although she is grieving for her little boy, there is anger because this tragedy was completely preventable as the pool did not have a fence and Oliver was not being always watched by an adult.

She hopes her story will spare another family from going through the same heartache. “I just don’t want his memory to fade away,” Richards said.

Richards has set up a GoFundMe account to help bring Oliver’s body back to Las Vegas and lay him to rest.

Bakersfield Police Department is investigation this incident.