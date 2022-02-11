EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Las Vegas man accused of firing 18 shots at police says it was self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Isaiah Williams was 19-years-old when he was killed last month in a shoot-out with Metro Police.

His mom Latiya Alexander is still trying to comprehend the situation.

She is still heavily grieving but wants answers from Metro because she says her son did not deserve to die.

Body camera footage released by police shows the moments before officers stormed into an apartment to serve their search warrant and were met with gunfire from Isaiah Williams.

“I was in shock from the moment of me watching the video I froze up I was shaking so bad,” said Alexander.



On January 10th, police were issuing a search warrant for a suspect connected to a murder that happened in November.



Police say Williams fired 18 times at officers and between the five of them, 23 rounds were fired back at Williams.



Body camera footage shows Williams was laying on the couch with a gun right by the door.



We asked Alexander if she believed her son did not hear police announcing their presence.



“I honestly believe he didn’t hear it,” she said.



Alexander tells 8 News Now, her son was a heavy sleeper and missed curfew that night and slept at a friend’s apartment.



She believes Williams was uncomfortable in a new environment and slept with a gun by his side.



“He was scared for sure,” she said.



Alexander said her son was not connected to the suspect police were looking for and the suspect did not live there.



In a press conference on January 13th, police said they were not at the wrong address.



However, Alexander wants everyone to know the body camera footage does not define who her son was.



“If you have groceries, he will take them out of your hand, for years if he sees the elderly take out the garbage he will go and grab the garbage, ” Alexander said.



Police did admit Williams was not the person they were looking for, the right suspect was arrested a few days after that incident.



Two officers were shot but one officer still has a long road to recovery after being shot in both arms and in the leg during the shoot-out.



As for Alexander, she is waiting for police documents and coroner’s reports so she can pay to lay her son to rest.



She tells 8 News Now, she was finally able to retrieve her son’s belongings on Wednesday.