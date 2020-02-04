Exclusive: Hard work pays off for local athlete selected as new Las Vegas Lights FC player

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Lights FC opened its doors on Monday for an exclusive interview with their newest addition to the team.

It all began a month ago, more than 400 players came out to try out for the Las Vegas Lights FC team, but one player stood out and caught Eric Wynalda’s attention.

Eric Sanchez has been playing soccer since he was a 10-year-old and thanks to his brother Eric, he developed a natural ability for soccer. He credits his success to his family.

“Growing up, thankfully, my parents are such a blessing, they gave me full support, paying for everything from a club ball, going to college and helping out whenever I needed it,” said Sanchez.

Years of hard work and dedication paid off and now Vegas born Eric, brings his talents to the Las Vegas Lights FC.

“To finally break into like a professional environment is amazing, its a dream come true, this Vegas tryout, I wasn’t planning on going to at first, and then I ended up going and turned out the best,” said Sanchez.

Coach Eric Wynalda was very impressed with Eric’s skills and determination to make the team.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it, I was just in a group of people, he said my name in front of everybody and I was like, awesome! I knew I did well but I didn’t know I was going to be the only one that he selected, there were other good players out there but he saw something in me that he didn’t see in anybody else.” Eric Sanchez, new Las Vegas Lights FC player

When asked what others should consider when trying out for the Lights he said, “Never give up, just continue working on your game, and keep going to those tryouts because they do work, they do work.”

Sanchez was the only player to be selected on the open tryout on January 11, 2020, competing with other players from all over the nation and even internationally.

Eric will be playing his first minutes of a game in a professional league on March 7 against San Diego.