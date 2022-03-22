LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ex-girlfriend of the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son and putting his remains in a freezer is speaking out exclusively to 8 News Now.

In an interview, Marylee Ruiz, ex-girlfriend and mother of two of Toseland’s children, talks about the man she co-parented with following his arrest and the gruesome discovery in his home last month.

An 8-foot-deep hole is visible in Brandon Toseland’s backyard. Toseland, 35, faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder. (Joe Moeller/KLAS)

Marylee Ruiz is trying to figure out what she missed in the weeks leading up to Toseland’s arrest. Ruiz and Toseland share two children, and although separated for five years, saying they did their best to co-parent.

She recalls weekly drop-offs with her ex as quick, easy and noting Toseland’s girlfriend was always by his side.

“I saw them both all the time,” Ruiz said. “He would normally get out of the car, let the kids out, I could see her in the car, the kids would come and we would leave,” she added.

Marylee Ruiz , ex-girlfriend and mother of two of Brandon Toseland’s children speaks after Toseland’s arrest who is now facing murder charges for the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

The last drop-off was President’s Day weekend, a moment in time Ruiz says she will never forget.

“She gave no indication of anything; she never gave any inclination that she needed any sort of help or assistance,” Ruiz tells 8 News Now.

On Feb. 22, police were called to Toseland’s home after an employee from an elementary school made a frantic call to 911, telling the operator that a student gave a teacher a note from her mom saying she was being held against her will.

According to the employee, the child’s mother also wrote that she did not know what had happened to her 4-year-old son but believed he might be dead.

While approaching the house, officers stopped Toseland with his girlfriend in the car. Police say she was handcuffed inside and that Toseland was holding her phone.

A short time later, Mason Dominguez was found in a freezer in the garage.

A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

“I am still in shock I don’t have any answers,” Ruiz recalls.

Police arrested Brandon Toseland,35 and charged him with the murder of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez. Toseland is also facing additional charges after police say he held Mason’s mother and sister captive.

Through an attorney, Mason’s mother revealed what she went through and described Toseland threatening her with weapons, locking her up, and setting up surveillance cameras to watch her every move.

Marylee Ruiz , ex-girlfriend and mother of two of Brandon Toseland’s children speaks after Toseland’s arrest who is now facing murder charges for the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

“It’s just appalling to everything that happened,” Ruiz added. She says she is still trying to figure out how the Brandon Toseland she knows is so different from the one police are describing him as.

“He was really big on getting them books, swimming, he wanted to provide and be there for them,” Ruiz told 8 News Now.

Marylee Ruiz , ex-girlfriend and mother of two of Brandon Toseland’s children speaks after Toseland’s arrest who is now facing murder charges for the death of 4-year-old Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

According to Ruiz her children have not shared what they may have seen inside Toseland’s home.

Toseland is expected to appear in court on April 7 for a preliminary hearing that will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.