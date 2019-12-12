EXCLUSIVE: Elaine Wynn shares more about the unique Giving Machine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Giving Machine in downtown Summerlin makes it easier for you to give to someone in need. So far this season, it’s been tremendously successful. 8 News Now had an exclusive chance to speak with local businesswoman and philanthropist Elaine Wynn about the machine.

It works just like a normal vending system, but instead of dispensing snacks, it gives people the chance to pay it forward.

Wynn leads the efforts for several local charities involved, and she shared how much it means to spread joy in such a unique way.

“While you’re here and all the stores and all this is going on, first of all, you feel a little guilty, then you come upon the Giving Machine. What an idea to see ‘I can share my good fortune with others,'” she said.

The Giving Machine is just one of 10 in the world! It’s made just over $400,000 so far and will be in place through Jan. 1.

For the full exclusive interview with Elaine, check out the video below.