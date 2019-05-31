EXCLUSIVE: Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders goes one-on-one with Patrick Walker

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — United States Senator Bernie Sanders, D-VT, made another campaign stop in southern Nevada Thursday. The Democratic presidential hopeful hosted three events in the Las Vegas valley. Sanders’ second stop of the day was a town hall held in east Las Vegas at Roy Martin Middle School.

Sanders was on stage for about an hour, and he focused on immigration, which he calls a deeply personal issue. He spoke about his father’s immigration from Poland and the need for a pathway to citizenship for the country’s 1.8 million DACA recipients. During his remarks, Sanders also called for compassion.

Before he took the stage, Politics Now Co-host Patrick Walker spoke exclusively with Sanders about a number of other issues, including Special Counsel Mueller’s comments on his investigation.

Patrick Walker, Reporter: “Special Counsel Mueller’s speech yesterday, especially talking about ‘if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.’ What does that say to you?”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Well that speaks for itself, but the bottom line is I believe Mueller must testify before the judiciary committee, and the members of that committee must ask him the hard questions. What is up in the air is, did Trump, and his administration obstruct justice? And that’s what we have to find out.”

Patrick Walker, Reporter: “That has empowered some of the push in the house for impeachment with some of the members. Does this make the case more strongly to you that perhaps Speaker Pelosi should consider it?”

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “Well, what I think is, we begin the process on that committee of inquiry into impeachment, see if there are impeachable crimes, but at the same time, that we must make sure is that this president understands that he is not above the law.”

During the one-on-one interview, Sanders also spoke about his proposal to cut the cost of prescription drugs by 50 percent. He also called for criminal justice reform.

The Politics Now Show will have more on that exclusive interview with Senator Sanders when it airs Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on Channel 8.