EXCLUSIVE: Caesars Palace talks post-pandemic upgrades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Strip could welcome visitors as early as June 1. In preparation, Caesars Palace is undergoing a post-pandemic upgrade.

8 News Now got an exclusive look at the property like you’ve never seen it before, as well as the steps it’s taking to open its doors and bring back customers.

The only sound in the landmark resort’s lobby right now is the bubbling fountain, which just returned to service this week.

“This is a business that had tens of thousands of people going through it each and every day, and then one day, it all stopped,” said Sean McBurney, general manager of Caesars Palace.

But Caesars is ready to go after making sweeping changes to the casino floor, hotel rooms, restaurants and staff.

“You’ll see a lot of social distancing, tables 6 feet apart, menus will be paper, menus sanitized between each and every use, so almost without exaggeration, there is not one part of the business that’s not going to change,” explained McBurney.

McBurney also laid out a new check-in process, saying:

“… We’ll be encouraging customers to check in through mobile technology, to use kiosks. If someone wants to check in at the front desk, there will be social separation between the groups.”

Every employee will undergo a health screening, hand sanitizer will be readily available and cleaning crews kept busy.

“So basically, every other slot machine will be deactivated, placed out of service, and we’re physically removing every other chair,” said McBurney.

This will look the same at the poker tables, too, but don’t expect to see any plexiglass.

“… When you look throughout the gaming floor, it will look a little bit different. Black Jack tables used to have six spots, now they have three people per table. A busy dice table that could have 14 or more customers will now be limited to six.”

Caesars provided video that shows how employees will use electronic sprayers to disinfect dice and elevator banks.

Only a percentage of the 4,000 rooms will open initially, but the pool area at the Garden of the Gods will reopen day one. All lounge chairs will be properly spaced to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Masks are mandatory for employees. They’ll also be provided to guests, including players in the casino. Face coverings on the gaming floor is something we’ve never seen in Las Vegas before.

Caesars furloughed 90% of its 6,000 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will have a phased return, with only a percentage of those workers returning right away after they complete a health screening.

It’s no secret that this is a new Vegas in a new world. It’s ready to roll the dice and reopen.