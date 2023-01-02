LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023.

Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe.

“It is all about exposure, getting the word out about a lot of start-ups,” Joshua Leavitt CEO of Tech Valley said.

Leavitt’s nonprofit helps numerous start-ups in the Las Vegas Area, network with one another, and an iconic tech show like CES could mean a breakthrough for companies like his.

“I like to see the new ideas out there. I think that’s important when you are trying to compete or stay up with the curve when it comes to technology,” Leavitt said.

However, the big concern is how the turnout will be for 2023.

Before the pandemic put a pause on big events, CES would bring in hundreds of thousands of people who contributed millions of dollars to the Las Vegas economy.

In 2021, CES went virtual, and only 40,000 people attended last year.

“We could get about 700 cars on this lot, I think we had 40 cars it was all exhibitors,” Lorenzo Dumani the chairman of Majestic Resorts said.

Dumani owns the property across the street from the Convention Center.

He said he is looking forward to seeing his lot full again.

“I think it is really going to get the town going again, post-COVID,” Dumani said.

Although the final number of attendees has not been released, CES’s website states participants and exhibits from 140 countries will be in town.

CES starts Jan. 5.